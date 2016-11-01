Iraqi Christians Return to Town Invaded by ISIS to Hold First Mass...

Iraqi Christians Return to Town Invaded by ISIS to Hold First Mass in 2 Years Culture

Religion by McKinley Corbley

Dozens of Iraqi refugees are returning to the the largest Christian town in the country to have their first holy communion since the city was captured by ISIS in 2014.

RELATED: Women Who Escaped ISIS Slavery Create Trained Battalion to Fight Back, Rescue Others

Makeshift wooden crosses were erected along the rooftop welcoming back its dedicated disciples. Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Butrus Moshe started leading the effort to clean up the damaged church property since the reunited mass on Sunday.

The city is also currently being protected by Christian volunteer soldiers who helped liberate Qarqosh last week.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Good News With Your Friends