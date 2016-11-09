Ireland is Creating the Largest Grove of Redwoods Outside of California

The Emerald Isle is about to get a whole lot greener.

The Birr Castle Gardens in County Offaly, Ireland will become the home to the largest grove of redwoods (aside from California) in Spring 2017.

Lord Rosse described the project as “very close to my heart. Our grandchildren, their grandchildren, Birr, Ireland and the world will benefit from this magnificent forest grove. These will be the biggest trees in Ireland and the largest collection outside of California.”

While thousands of tourists visit the gardens every year, they are also a home to dozens of different tree species from around the world. As a thriving example of biodiversity and environmental conservation, the Birr Castle Gardens will hopefully protect the precious forestry despite the threat of climate change.

