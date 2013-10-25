Nonprofit Retrofits Buses as Mobile Showers for the Homeless News

USA by Good News Network

For the 3,000 people living homeless on the streets around San Francisco, there are only a total of 16 public shower stalls.

To remedy the problem, a consortium of non-profit groups has transformed a decommissioned city bus into a mobile bathroom to offer toilets and 10-minute showers to those in need.

The project, called Lava Mae, will hook into fire hydrants — and the city is on board with the plan. San Francisco Municipal Transit (MUNI) has already donated one bus for the pilot project, which has been retrofitted to contain three showers. Each shower has a toilet and a private area to dress.

Delivering dignity one shower at a time, Lava Mae is being funded by donations on its website and through an Indiegogo campaign that just ended, in which it raised just over $58,000 of the $75,000 it will need to open.

Help out if you can by donating here. The annual budget to run each bus still needs to be met.

