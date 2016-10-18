This Man is Designing an App That Can Detect Toxins in Drinking...

This Man is Designing an App That Can Detect Toxins in Drinking Water News

Science by McKinley Corbley

Iftak Hussain’s home in India is filled with contaminated lakes and water supplies that are filled with elevated levels of arsenic and fluoride.

Since most testing equipment is confined to laboratories, Iftak’s cheap, accurate, and user-friendly design could save thousands of lives.

MORE: Teenage Girl Turns Plastic Trash Into Million-Dollar Biofuel

The app can already detect and report specific levels of fluoride, turbidity, and salinity, but the project needs more funding if it is to test for arsenic and iron as well.

His crowdfunding campaign page states that they have already applied for a project grant from DST India which will be pending until further notice.

(WATCH the video below)

Clean Up Negativity: Click To Share