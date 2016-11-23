Man Leaves Irish Waiter $750 Tip to Fly His Girlfriend and Newborn Baby Home Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Christmas came early for Ben Millar after a compassionate patron left him a hefty gratuity for a flight home to the Emerald Isle.

Ben was sweating through a serving shift at a restaurant in Houston, Texas when he struck up a conversation about U2 with one of the diners. The man – only known as Jeffrey – said that he had just been to Ireland to see the rock and roll band. Ben remarked that he was from Belfast himself and that he wished he had the money to go home and see his family.

Jeffrey had already left before he had the chance to thank him, but Ben’s 8-months pregnant girlfriend Taryn Keith says that it couldn’t have happened to a better hardworking guy.

The couple plans on flying home to visit their family as soon as their son Killian – whose due date is January 20th – is old enough to fly.

