Why This Policeman Skateboards With Teens While On Patrol

Officer Craig Hanaumi may be considered the coolest cop in town, but he insists that he is just doing his job.

WATCH: White Cop Stops a Black Teen – the Amazing Events that Followed

These activities are Craig’s way of forging positive relationships between law enforcement and the community and meeting civilians that he wouldn’t normally get to interact with otherwise.

Craig believes that natural participation in sports and recreation creates more meaningful bonds than conversation – and judging by the youngsters he is skating with in this video, his hunch is right on target.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Gnarly Story With Your Friends