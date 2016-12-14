Quick-Thinking Firefighter Saves Entire Restaurant From a Gas No One Can Smell

Quick-Thinking Firefighter Saves Entire Restaurant From a Gas No One Can Smell Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

What started out as a seemingly normal bout of flu symptoms actually turned out to be carbon monoxide poisoning – and if Lonnie Wimmers hadn’t noticed the suspicious activity early on, dozens of people could have died.

Several adults looked ill and kept making trips to the restrooms.

MORE: Firefighters Pay it Forward Big Time After Waitress With Heart of Gold Picks Up Tab

Though these symptoms could have been written off, Wimmers thought it to be because of carbon monoxide – a colorless, odorless, tasteless poisonous gas. If someone is breathing the chemical for too long, it can lead to death.

Wimmers called in several ambulances and an ambulance bus. 32 people showed symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning while 12 were taken to the nearby hospital. Thanks to Lonnie’s quick-thinking, however, no one was killed.

The gas leak had reportedly come from a faulty heating unit in the restaurant.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The News With Your Friends Republish

Reprint