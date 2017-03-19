San Francisco Bans Sale of Non-Rescue Animals at Pet Stores Uplift

This is one pawesome victory for California animals without a home.

In a unanimous vote passed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, city pet stores are prohibited “from selling dogs or cats not obtained from animal rescue organizations or shelters.”

The legislation also addresses puppy mill problems by banning the sale of dogs and cats under 8 weeks old.

Since there are millions of animals that are admitted to animal shelters and rescue organizations nationwide, the ban is a big step for rescue animals in need of forever homes.

“This proposed ordinance does not prevent responsible breeders from doing business in The City, and San Franciscans will still be able to purchase animals directly from breeders,” District 4 Supervisor Katy Tang wrote in the San Francisco Examiner. “People can still adopt from local shelters or find a specific breed from any number of breed-specific rescues serving the area. Instead, the ordinance is designed to bring attention to and halt the inhumane and deceptive practices of large-scale breeding operations that supply animals to pet stores and directly to consumers online.”

