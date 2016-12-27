Secret Santa Donates 3,500 Pounds of Steak For Homeless Christmas Dinners Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Thanks to an anonymous Secret Santa, hundreds of homeless men, women, and children were able to eat a hardy meal for the holidays.

A mystery donor gave 3,500 pounds of rib-eye steak to Union Gospel Mission shelter in Seattle, Washington.

MORE: Man Makes 108 Pounds of BBQ For Displaced Baton Rouge Flood Victims

Union Gospel Mission has been providing emergency care and services to the homeless community since 1932. Though they reportedly serve about 1,000 meals a week to people living in property, the steak was a rare treat.

“This meal means a lot – it’s the first Christmas I’m sitting down having a sober meal with my kids and new sisters and making new memories,” said one of the guests.

Serve Up Some Positivity: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission)