Shaq Tipped Waitress $4,000 Because That’s What She Requested Culture

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

Shaquille O’Neil isn’t just an iconic basketball player – he is also an extraordinarily generous tipper.

The 45-year-old retired player appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last week to discuss the unveiling of his new statue outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California when he mentioned his habit of leaving hefty gratuities for his servers and valets.

RELATED: George Clooney Surprises 87-Year-old Fan With Birthday Flowers

Why the specific amount? Because he asked each and every server at the restaurant what they would like to receive as a tip.

When a woman asked for $4,000, Shaq happily granted her wish.

“I said ‘okay, no problem’,” Shaq told Kimmel during last week’s show. “It was a young lady. She started crying and saying ‘oh my god, you just paid my rent for two months’.”

Though Kimmel was aghast at the compassionate gesture, Shaq simply said that he wouldn’t go out if he couldn’t tip his workers properly.

(WATCH the video below)

Score Big With Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint