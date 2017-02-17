Shirt Containing $8,000 Returned to Woman Who Accidentally Gave it Away

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Linda Hoffman was simply trying to clean out her and her husband’s closets of old clothes – she had no idea that she was giving away a small fortunate in the process.

When the couple realized that Linda had accidentally donated the shirt to Goodwill two days later, they rushed to the nearest store in Placentia, California.

Employees spent all day looking for the lost shirt with no luck. The next day, however, Caitlin Mulvihill finally dug it out of one of the bins.

The Hoffman’s relief and gratitude for finding the lost shirt was unparalleled.

