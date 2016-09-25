Check Out This Amazing Artwork From Discarded New York Subway Tickets
You know what they say – one man’s trash is another’s art medium.
Nina Boesch is the artist who creates these beautiful mosaic-like collages from thousands of thrown-away New York City subway cards.
Each collage can contain up to 10,000 pieces of 500 torn-up MetroCards.
You can check out the rest of her pieces on her website as well as request a custom-made creation based on a photo or scene of your choice.
(WATCH the video below)
