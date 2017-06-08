Why This Sweet 99-Year-old Still Chooses to Work in Baseball

Phil Coyne may soon be turning 100 years old, but that doesn’t stop him from working as an usher at the local baseball stadium every year in the sweltering heat.

Considered a local Pittsburgh Pirates celebrity, all the regular baseball fans are on good terms with Phil. The senior takes special care of the spectators by dolling out high-fives, chatting up the crowd, and cleaning off people’s chairs before seating them.

So why does Phil choose to keep working when he could be enjoying retirement?

He says that it’s his love of the game – and the people – that keep him going.

“I get more hugs and kisses now than I ever got in my life,” Phil told Steve Hartman with a smile in a CBS Evening News interview.

