Sympathetic Cop Replaces Boy’s Stolen Game Console With His Own

This cop scored major points with Aidan Munroe after he donated his own Playstation 3 to replace the boy’s stolen Xbox.

Officer Brandon Smith was dispatched to the Munroe home where he was asked to investigate a residential burglary. Someone had stolen the family’s television, game console, controllers, and game collection – all of which had been given to the 9-year-old by his father.

The policeman went back to his own home where he retrieved his PS3 game system, controllers and games. He also picked up a new copy of Minecraft, Aidan’s favorite game, before heading back to the Munroe residence.

The little boy was overjoyed.

Chief Kevin Kelso of the Seguin Police Department in Seguin, Texas was quoted in saying, “In a time when law enforcement is being looked at in a negative light, what Officer Brandon Smith did was one of the most selfless and kind gestures I have ever seen. He recognized this situation had created a rather sad moment for Aidan, who had lost one of his means of enjoyment, and Brandon took it upon himself to give up his personal game system, games and accessories to make things a little easier for Aidan. Brandon exemplifies the kind of Servant Leadership, compassion, and empathy our employees exude every single day here at S.P.D.”

