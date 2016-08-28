(A Look Back) Watch 17th Century Rembrandt Celebrated in Raucous Dutch Flash Mob

These Dutch mall shoppers were caught by surprise when a swarm of 30 actors dressed up in 17th century garb started storming the corridors for a “thief”.

VIDEO: Shy Pianist Doesn’t Impress Judges, Until Audience Flash Mob Breaks Out

The stunt ended in a real-life arrangement of Rembrandt’s iconic painting The Night Watch in order to promote the reopening of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

(WATCH the video below)

Surprise Your Friends With This Hilarious Stunt – Click To Share