(A Look Back) Watch 17th Century Rembrandt Celebrated in Raucous Dutch Flash Mob

These Dutch mall shoppers were caught by surprise when a swarm of 30 actors dressed up in 17th century garb started storming the corridors for a “thief”.

Carrying swords while riding in on horseback, the actors definitely caught the attention of pedestrians browsing the shops in Breda, Holland in 2013.

The stunt ended in a real-life arrangement of Rembrandt’s iconic painting The Night Watch in order to promote the reopening of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

