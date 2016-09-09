Teens Develop Revolutionary App That Will Teach Blind Children Braille

Teens Develop Revolutionary App That Will Teach Blind Children Braille

by -
0

braille-app-and-tablet-youtube

This team of teens were shocked to learn that only 10% of blind people under the age of 18 could read braille – so they created the first app of its kind that could change the game for visually challenged children.

The app is designed to announce words and letters aloud for the blind user while it constructs the phrase in braille on a simulator. That way, the children can feel the way the sound is spelt on the gadget.

MOREBreakthrough Treatment With Lab-Grown Corneas Cures Blindness in Sheep

The Aurora, Ontario teens received a $10,000 global innovation award in order to continue development while they receive mentorship from the Digital Media Zone, a business incubator at Ryerson University.

(WATCH the video below)

 

Click To Share The Genius With Your Friends

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS