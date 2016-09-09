Teens Develop Revolutionary App That Will Teach Blind Children Braille Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

This team of teens were shocked to learn that only 10% of blind people under the age of 18 could read braille – so they created the first app of its kind that could change the game for visually challenged children.

The Aurora, Ontario teens received a $10,000 global innovation award in order to continue development while they receive mentorship from the Digital Media Zone, a business incubator at Ryerson University.

