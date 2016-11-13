Homebound Veterans Get Virtual Reality Visits to WWII Memorials in DC News

USA by McKinley Corbley

For elderly or disabled veterans who are unable to travel, there are some sacred tributes to their service that they will never be able to visit – like the new WWII Memorial in Washington D.C.

But thanks to a recently formed nonprofit called Honor Everywhere, they can now experience standing amidst the monumental site by using a virtual reality headset.

“The Virtual Reality experience is viewed with special goggles which are brought to a veteran’s bedside, wheelchair, or assisted living center,” says Honor Everywhere’s website. “These short films create immersive experiences for terminally ill and aging veterans using Stereoscopic 360, 3D video. Regardless of their physical location, veterans are able to experience the World War II Memorial, the Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, as if they were there in person.”

(WATCH the video below)

