Watch 80-Year-old Stun Music Store With Shredding Guitar Solo #TBT

This video of a slightly stooped 81-year-old shredding through a jazz solo on an Epiphone guitar has been shocking internet viewers since it was published a few years ago.

The musician used to reportedly work as a studio guitarist in his younger years. He grew up in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia learning about music from his father, who played the banjo.

But it’s not hard to tell that he’s experienced after watching him jam.

