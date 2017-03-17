Watch Boy Dance For First Time Since He Was Paralyzed

Watch Boy Dance For First Time Since He Was Paralyzed Uplift

Kids by Good News Network

Despite being told that he was never going to be able to walk again, that doesn’t stop Bruce Mansy from keeping his spirits up in any way possible.

RELATED: 17-Year-Old Blind Pole Vaulter Wins Bronze at State Championship

Without wanting to give up hope, Bruce’s parents starting taking their son to Project Walk, an organization that helps patients with spinal cord injuries.

Thanks to the help of physical therapists, Bruce has slowly but surely been moving more and more. All that matters is he can no perform one of his favorite activities: dancing.

(WATCH the video below)

Shake It With Your Friends: Click To Share