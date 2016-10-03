Watch This Grandpa’s Reaction When He Receives the Light-up Shoes He’s Always...

Watch This Grandpa’s Reaction When He Receives the Light-up Shoes He’s Always Wanted

by -
0

grandpa-and-light-up-shoes-youtube

After dreaming of having his own pair of light-up shoes for the last 8 years, this grandpa’s dream finally came true.

In honor of the senior’s birthday, his daughter tracked down the adult-sized kicks over the internet and filmed the big reveal.

RELATED VIDEOGrandma Walks into Music Shop, Stuns All With Drum Skills

At first, he doesn’t seem to understand what it is he’s looking at – but after a few moments, the joyous birthday boy jumps to his feet in excitement.

Evolved Footwear, the company responsible for the light-up shoes, shared the video with the caption “The highlight of our year… Nah, we mean existence!!!”

(WATCH the video below)

 

This Video Will Light Up Your Friend’s Day: Click To Share

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS