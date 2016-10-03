Watch This Grandpa’s Reaction When He Receives the Light-up Shoes He’s Always Wanted
After dreaming of having his own pair of light-up shoes for the last 8 years, this grandpa’s dream finally came true.
In honor of the senior’s birthday, his daughter tracked down the adult-sized kicks over the internet and filmed the big reveal.
At first, he doesn’t seem to understand what it is he’s looking at – but after a few moments, the joyous birthday boy jumps to his feet in excitement.
Evolved Footwear, the company responsible for the light-up shoes, shared the video with the caption “The highlight of our year… Nah, we mean existence!!!”
(WATCH the video below)
