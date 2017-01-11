Weekend Snow Helps Hospice Grant Dying Wish Uplift

While some people may be cursing the winter storm that hit the East Coast this weekend, these hospice workers used it to grant a woman’s dying wish.

The 87-year-old rejoiced when – on Sunday – the staff took her out on the snowy patio for some fun.

Employees Rebecca Beach and Melissa Bridges built Ionia a little tabletop snowman that was strategically placed so that the senior will be able to see it from her room window.

“Mrs. Moore is a VERY happy lady! Thank you to these amazing staff members who went above and beyond the call of duty to make a patient’s day,” said Testa Family officials.

Photo by Testa Family Hospice House