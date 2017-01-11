Weekend Snow Helps Hospice Grant Dying Wish

Weekend Snow Helps Hospice Grant Dying Wish

by -
0

ionia-moore-testa-family-hospice-house

While some people may be cursing the winter storm that hit the East Coast this weekend, these hospice workers used it to grant a woman’s dying wish.

Ionia Moore, an elderly hospice patient at the Testa Family Hospice House in King’s Mountain, North Carolina, has been hoping for snowfall since Thanksgiving.

The 87-year-old rejoiced when – on Sunday – the staff took her out on the snowy patio for some fun.

RELATEDDaughter Fulfills Dad’s Last Wish With Side-Splitting Obituary

Employees Rebecca Beach and Melissa Bridges built Ionia a little tabletop snowman that was strategically placed so that the senior will be able to see it from her room window.

“Mrs. Moore is a VERY happy lady! Thank you to these amazing staff members who went above and beyond the call of duty to make a patient’s day,” said Testa Family officials.

This Story Is Snow Secret: Click To SharePhoto by Testa Family Hospice House

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS