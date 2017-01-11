Weekend Snow Helps Hospice Grant Dying Wish
While some people may be cursing the winter storm that hit the East Coast this weekend, these hospice workers used it to grant a woman’s dying wish.
The 87-year-old rejoiced when – on Sunday – the staff took her out on the snowy patio for some fun.
RELATED: Daughter Fulfills Dad’s Last Wish With Side-Splitting Obituary
Employees Rebecca Beach and Melissa Bridges built Ionia a little tabletop snowman that was strategically placed so that the senior will be able to see it from her room window.
“Mrs. Moore is a VERY happy lady! Thank you to these amazing staff members who went above and beyond the call of duty to make a patient’s day,” said Testa Family officials.
This Story Is Snow Secret: Click To Share – Photo by Testa Family Hospice House