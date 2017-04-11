Woman Donates Ambulance Only to be Rescued by it 3 Months Later

by Good News Network

This couple was so excited about winning a raffle, they donated an ambulance to their local hospital; which the woman was then rescued by 3 months later.

3 months later, Beryl slipped on her newly-painted front porch and broke her radius.

71-year-old Beryl had never ridden in an ambulance before; so when she saw the emergency vehicle – fondly named Dobegoo as a combination of Beryl and Doug’s names – she was amazed.

“My husband (86) and I have never needed an ambulance but we always knew how important they were, especially with how fast our community is growing. It was a joke really when Dobegoo turned up,” Beryl told Stuff. “When I got picked up I was surprised it had already done 32,000km.”

