This Woman Did Yoga on the Highway While Stuck in 2-Hour Traffic...

This Woman Did Yoga on the Highway While Stuck in 2-Hour Traffic Jam Photo of the Day by Good News Network

In an effort to “clear the traffic in her mind”, this bored driver hopped out of her vehicle last Wednesday to do some good ol’ fashioned blacktop yoga.

The woman, Kristin Bjornsen, had been sitting in a bumper to bumper Miami traffic jam for two hours before finally deciding to do something fun.

WATCH: Instead of Being Angry at a Traffic Jam, These Drivers Built a Snowman

The driver behind her snapped a photo of Kristin’s spur of the moment cobra pose, resulting in a hilarious example of roadside stress relief.

(WATCH the video below)

Don’t Be A Down Dog: Click To Share With Friends – Photo via Kristin Bjornsen