Youth Basketball Team Forfeits Season Instead of Excluding Girls

This New Jersey children’s basketball team said that they would rather forfeit the rest of their season rather than play any games without their two female teammates.

“One parent told me it’s my decision [whether the girls play], but I said, ‘No way. I’m not making this decision for eleven 10-year-olds,’” St. John’s coach Rob Martel told ESPN.

When presented with the options, the children reportedly started chanting “Unity” as a means of reenforcing their decision.

