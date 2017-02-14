Youth Basketball Team Forfeits Season Instead of Excluding Girls

This New Jersey children’s basketball team said that they would rather forfeit the rest of their season rather than play any games without their two female teammates.

The St. John the Apostle’s fifth grade Catholic Youth Organization basketball team were told two weeks ago that if they wanted to finish their season, they wouldn’t be allowed to play with a co-ed team – despite the fact that they had already been playing with female teammates for the last four years.

“One parent told me it’s my decision [whether the girls play], but I said, ‘No way. I’m not making this decision for eleven 10-year-olds,’” St. John’s coach Rob Martel told ESPN.

When presented with the options, the children reportedly started chanting “Unity” as a means of reenforcing their decision.

(WATCH the video below)

 

