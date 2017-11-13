93-Year-old Eats Lunch Next to Picture of His Late Wife Every Day: ‘True love never ends’

93-Year-old Eats Lunch Next to Picture of His Late Wife Every Day:...

It’s a tale as old as time, and it is touching hearts all over social media.

Clarence Purvis made headlines in September after he was seen eating lunch at a restaurant in Reidsville, Georgia with a portrait of his late wife Carolyn Todd.

According to WTOC, Clarence and Carolyn got married one year after they started dating in 1948. The relationship blossomed into 63 years of happy marriage until Carolyn passed away in 2013.

During those final years, the senior couple would eat lunch at Smith’s Restaurant every day. Now, even after Carolyn’s passing, 93-year-old Clarence still eats lunch across from her portrait every day of the week.

Additionally, he estimates that he visits her grave at the local cemetery at least 125 times a month.

While some people have said that Clarence should try and move on from his wife’s death, he remains adamant that “true love never has a happy ending, because true love never ends”.

“Ain’t nobody loved one another more than me and my wife loved one another,” Clarence told WTOC. “She was always with me when we were livin’. She’s with me now.”

Clarence isn’t the only widower who is content to live in the past – Charles Evans created a whole museum dedicated to his late wife in Starkville, Mississippi after she passed away in 2011.

