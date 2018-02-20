The Lesson: Sound technology is the latest development in “frequency medicine” – a kind of technique that supposedly treats different psychological and physical conditions with varying degrees of vibrations. In this podcast, Larry Doochin, a self-proclaimed expert of sound wave therapy, explains the difference between a resonant frequency versus a normal frequency; how he believes stress can throw off the frequency in the body; and how spirituality and science can come together with healing frequencies.

Notable Excerpt: “We feel like the human voice is probably the most deeply assimilated by the body than an instrument, because human sound is organic to us. So you think about listening to a choir, you feel that energy running in your body. That’s the power of human sound, and there’s a reason that human sound has been used for millennia by native traditions and indigenous tribes for healing, because it’s that powerful. And sound is really fundamental to basically to all creation because all the spiritual traditions and religious traditions talking about sound as having created the universe. Sound is a very fundamental element in what we’re doing, and we think human sound, because we produce human sound, is really the basis of what we need to help us restore those frequencies.”

The Guest: Larry Doochin is the co-founder of UrielTones: a technology that allegedly uses sound, vibrations, and varying frequencies to treat ailments such as insomnia, anxiety, insufficient energy, and stress. He is also the author of “I Am Therefore I Am” and “To Everything There is a Season”, both of which are books on exploring spiritual comfort and guidance.

The Host: Dave Asprey, the CEO and Founder of Bulletproof, is a biohacker (changing his environment from the inside-out to have full control of his biology). For nearly two decades, he’s been questioning the status quo of nutrition and medicine so he could feel better—and have more energy in his 40s than he had in his 20s. Join more than 1 million biohackers who follow Bulletproof for leading-edge information on how to supercharge your body and upgrade your brain.

Books: Asprey is the author of “The Bulletproof Diet” – a guide on how to feel more energized and lose weight – and “Head Strong: The Bulletproof Plan to Activate Untapped Brain Energy to Work Smarter and Think Faster-in Just Two Weeks”.

