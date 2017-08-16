Chinese Man Treats 5,000 People to Noodles After Ring is Recovered

One restaurant patron was so grateful to be reunited with his $45,000 engagement ring, he paid for enough noodles to serve an entire day’s worth of customers.

According to the Chongqing Morning Post, a man whose surname is Wang, had accidentally left his bag – which contained the expensive diamond ring – outside of a sour and spicy noodle store when he stopped in for a ring.

LOOK: Couple’s Breathtaking Engagement Photoshoot Shows it’s Never Too Late For Love

Later that day, Wang returned to the restaurant and said that after proposing with the ring, his girlfriend of one year had accepted.

As a means of celebrating the engagement, he then paid for enough spicy noodles to feed 5,000 customers – about the same amount of customers that the vendor has in a day.

Wang posted a letter on the front of the shop, explaining his gesture by saying: “Chongqing has the woman I love and so many nice people. I feel very honored and happy.”

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Notquiteahuman1, CC)