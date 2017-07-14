Colorado Joins Paris Climate Agreement News

Colorado has just joined the ranks of American states determined to meet the climate goals set by the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an executive order on Tuesday stating that Colorado will be attempting to meet the treaty’s expectations by cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 26% below what they were in 2005. State representatives hope to meet meet this goal before 2025.

Additionally, the U.S. Climate and Health Alliance has already been supported by dozens of prominent state organizations and health practitioners intent on meeting the treaty’s goals.

Colorado plans on supporting the sustainable infrastructure by shifting their dependency on coal towards the soaring wind and solar markets. Representatives also plan on collaborating with Utah and Nevada in order to install more charging stations for electric cars.

“We will realize our commitment with colleagues in the West to build electric vehicle stations along major highway corridors throughout our state, along with Utah and Nevada, we will utilize the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust to reduce range anxiety within the electric vehicle market,” said Hickenlooper after his signing. “You’ll be able to drive an electric car from Colorado to the Pacific and Denver to Moffat County without fear.”

(WATCH the video below)

