Cops Answering Street Complaint Join in on the Fun Instead Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Instead of shutting down the slip and slide at this neighborhood Independence Day block party, these police officers decided to join in on the fun instead.

The North Carolina cops were deployed to an Asheville Fourth of July party because of a slip and slide that had been constructed in the road.

When the officers arrived on the scene, however, they affirmed that the slide wasn’t obstructing the road, as it was still narrow enough for cars to pass. They also asked if they could take a turn down the watery ride.

One police officer even requested a garbage bag so she wouldn’t get her uniform wet.

The video has since been hailed as a great example of building trust between the law enforcement team and the community.

(WATCH the video below)

Reprint (Photo by Katlen Joyce Smith)