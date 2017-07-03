After Days of Intense Search, Lost Dogs Return Home When They Smell...

After Days of Intense Search, Lost Dogs Return Home When They Smell Family Cooking Breakfast Uplift

When two mischievous pups dashed away from their owners into the wilderness, their humans were worried that they would never see them ever again.

Upon smelling their favorite food, however, the dogs eventually came home.

The Hamsons hired rescue drones and organized search parties of over 120 people to search the surrounding area for the dogs. After 96 hours of searching, however, there was still no sign of Charlie and Theo.

In a last ditch attempt to find their dogs, the Hamsons started cooking their dog’s favorite snack – barbecued sausage – by the spot where they were last seen.

After camping out overnight, the Hamsons were shocked to see the dogs eventually reemerge from the woods.

“When they first appeared it was like a mirage. I could not believe it was them,” said Ms. Hamson, according to the Telegraph. “My husband ran up the hill to grab them as I was just shaking and crying. I could not function.”

According to the pups’ parents, the sausage seemed like a reasonable form of bait, as Charlie and Theo enjoy a cooked sausage every Sunday morning for breakfast.

They didn’t expect such pawesome results, however, until they were reunited with their beloved dogs once more.

