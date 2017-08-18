Divorce Lawyer Helps Save Marriage by Asking Four Simple Questions Uplift

This divorce lawyer may have lost a potential customer by saving a marriage – but he still has no regrets.

Rafael Gonçalves, a lawyer from the small Brazilian town of Sao Sebastiao do Paraiso, became famous on social media for salvaging a marriage by asking four simple questions. He first met the couple when they went to his office and started explaining their reasons to file for a divorce. Gonçalves noticed, however, that they seemed to still like each other.

1. Did I do everything I could to save this marriage?

2. Is a divorce really the best option today?

3. Who is influencing my decisions?

4. How many problems did you overcome together and how you met?

A few days later, the couple returned to the office saying that they decided not to move forward with the divorce.

“I lost a client and money, but I am really happy with the outcome,” Gonçalves told Brazilian news sources. “They were complaining about how much [they had] both changed over the years, but that’s normal for to everyone and I had to do my best to help.”

The couple decided to take a picture of the piece of paper and share it on social media with the hopes that it would help other marriages. At the same time, Gonçalves doesn’t consider himself special for his actions.

“In college, we learn to do our best to solve conflicts before going to justice, all I did what every ordinary lawyer should do.”

