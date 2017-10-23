Doctor Speeds Down Burning Highway On Motorcycle At 2am To Evacuate 8 Preemies From NICU Uplift

While Dr. Scott Witt was at home one night he received a shocking phone call.

“I got a call at 2AM basically saying that there was some fire encroaching on the hospital so we might have to evacuate,” the California doctor recalled.

It was a wildfire. The doctor told his family to leave, but instead of joining their escape, he decided to go and help with the evacuation at the hospital, and straight towards the flames.

“I left in my truck but couldn’t get very far because the freeway at that time had flames going across it,” he said.

So — just like in an action movie — Dr. Witt turned back, got out of his truck and switched to his motorcycle before getting back out there, so he could weave in and out through traffic jams and downed power lines.

He needed to prepare eight NICU babies for evacuation.

