Little Girl Uses Her Lemonade Stand to Pay Down Other Kids’ School...

Little Girl Uses Her Lemonade Stand to Pay Down Other Kids’ School Lunch Debt Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade; and then use that lemonade to help less fortunate children in your community.

That is what Amiah Van Hill in Hayden, Idaho is doing for her schoolmates.

CHECK OUT: New Mexico to Pass First Law Prohibiting “Lunch Shaming”

Her “Lemonade 4 Lunch” stand initially raised about $40 last weekend, which was enough to pare down the debt at three local schools. Then, she set her sights on a much bigger goal: $23,000.

By starting a GoFundMe campaign with her mom, the 6-year-old will be using her lemonade stand and the crowdfunding initiative to raise enough money to cover lunch debts throughout the district.

Amiah, who attends Hayden Meadows Elementary School, says that she first became inspired to raise money for the cause after she read a story about John Lew: a Seattle dad who raised over $50,000 for his state’s lunch debt.

While Amiah may be a lot younger than Lew, her path will make a big difference for other students.

(WATCH the video below)

Multiply The Good: Click To Share The News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Rachel Van Hill)