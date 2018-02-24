When this bamboozled grandfather was unable to find his ringing phone, a group of his family members all joined in on the search for the missing contraption – until they found it in the most unlikely place.

Marcus Van Zeilstra of Elmhurst, Illinois filmed the increasingly confused reactions of his “Papa” as he looked for the phone back in November.

Though it was not in any of Papa’s pockets, they could hear it ringing wherever he went.

Finally, after calling it several times and insisting that it must be stuck in his shirt, one of the persistent search party members discovered its peculiar hiding place – and it was not in his shirt.

(WATCH the amusing video below)

