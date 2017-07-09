Taxi Service By Women, For Women, Launches in India

Taxi Service By Women, For Women, Launches in India News

World by Good News Network

Congratulations Surat for introducing Pink Auto - a three-wheeler rickshaw equipped with safety features that ferries only women passengers. pic.twitter.com/jxdcPPRj2y — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) July 2, 2017

Because it is a simple solution to the problem of harassment, this new auto-rickshaw service is being hailed as a groundbreaking achievement for women in India.

Pink Auto Service is owned and operated by women, and it caters exclusively to women.

CHECK OUT: Thousands of Indian Doctors Fight Sexism by Delivering Baby Girls For Free

Currently, the service employs 15 women with 70 more in training.

“We everyday read about harassment of women commuters in different cities,” SMC assistant commissioner Gayatri Jariwala told the Times of India. “This is why we thought of this service which not only provides employment to women but ensures safe travel for female passengers.”

Chief minister Vijay Rupani reportedly initiated Pink Auto Service at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Community Hall in Surat over the weekend.

Drive This Story Over To Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Vijay Rupani)