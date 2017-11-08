Little Girl’s Dancing Goes Viral as She Steals the Show From Her...

Little Girl’s Dancing Goes Viral as She Steals the Show From Her Choir Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

This 6-year-old girl is taking “dance like nobody’s watching” to a whole new level.

A video of Loren Patterson dancing at her children’s choir performance is going viral after her mother Jennifer posted it to Facebook in October. Two weeks after being published, the clip has already wracked up 42 million views.

While the rest of the kids in her group can be seen standing perfectly straight as they sing “Old Church Choir” by Zach Williams, Loren can be seen shimmying, boogying, and waving her hands in the air like she just doesn’t care.

Just to clarify, there is nothing wrong with preferring to stand still while singing those high notes – but Loren’s dance moves are infectiously fun.

Jennifer, who also sings in the First Baptist Church adult choir in Dickson, Tennessee, says that it was Loren’s first performance in front of the 2,000-member congregation.

“Around here she sings all the time, she’s always dancing around, she makes up her own songs about Jesus,” Jennifer told TODAY. “That’s just her personality; she’s so bubbly and she’s been that way all her life.”

Loren’s dancing has touched so many people, social media users have reached out to Jennifer to say that her daughter’s vivacious performance has inspired them to have more fun in their day-to-day lives.

The 6-year-old’s performance also has another very important lesson for everyone: be yourself, and don’t be afraid to dance like nobody is watching.

(WATCH the video below)

