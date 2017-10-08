Watch Airline Passenger Hilariously Bust a Move When Gate Agent Tells Him to Sing Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

While airports are often sources of frustration with delays, gate changes, and other inconveniences, this guy earned a good medal for altering the mood with an impromptu show of song and dance.

On Sunday, a gate agent at the at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana jokingly invited passengers to sing a song into the intercom.

While the playful quip from the Southwest airline employee was meant to distract people from their impatience, one guy took it very seriously.

In a video posted to Facebook by fellow passenger Mike Vadala, the man can be heard finishing a rendition of “Wonderwall” before launching into “No Diggity” by Blackstreet.

Complete with dance moves worthy of the hippest suburban dad, the man’s performance spurred the crowd to join in on the spontaneous singalong.

After a hilarious fifty seconds of jamming, the man finally drops the mic to a raucous round of applause and a hug from the beleaguered Southwest gate agent.

