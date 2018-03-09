Earlier this week, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was honored with his own spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to being joined by George Lucas and Harrison Ford from the original sci-fi franchise, Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourde and Kelly Marie Train from The Last Jedi also attended the ceremony.

Ford, who also has a spot on the Walk of Fame, teased his old co-star with the opening of his speech by saying: “There was a lot more people that showed up for my star… a lot more.”

Ford praised Hamill by calling him “a master of his own life” and “a quiet, sincere, honest person”.The Indiana Jones hero also made a point of solemnly mentioning the absence of Carrie Fisher, who passed away at the end of 2016 from cardiac arrest.

Hamill, who was the final speaker of the ceremony, said: “I haven’t been this speechless since The Force Awakens.”

“From Jedi to Joker and back again, it’s been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much and may the force be with each and every one of you.”

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by Associated Press