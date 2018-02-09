Sometimes it’s the smallest good deeds that mean the most to us. In Lindsay Pualoa’s case, it was a bouquet of flowers that was delivered to her door on Monday.

The mother from Ashburn, Virginia had spent most of the might taking care of her son AJ. The toddler had been feeling sick, and by the time the sun came up, he wasn’t feeling any better.

“He was still a hot mess (in the) morning so I cancelled an annual furnace check I had scheduled with our HVAC company,” Pualoa wrote on Facebook. “I just apologized for the late notice, said I had a sick kid at home, and didn’t think much more about it. Three hours later, my doorbell rings and there is a florist at my door.”

The HVAC company, AllTech Services from Sterling, had sent Pualoa flowers with a note saying that they hoped AJ felt better soon.

“I’m floored! I’ve never had something like this happen before,” she added.

WANT TO READ MORE STORIES ABOUT BUSINESSES DOING GOOD? CHECK OUT THESE OTHER ARTICLES FROM OUR GNN ARCHIVES… (Photo by Lindsay Pualoa)

When Girl Asks For a Day Off For Dad, Google Gives Her Something Better #TBT

Company That Turns Tire Scraps into Shoes Employs Single Mothers Living in Poverty

Instead of Trashing Groceries During Cooler Malfunction, Store Donates 35,000 Pounds of Food

City Remembers Beloved Costco Co-founder Who Treated Employees With Dignity

LEGO Reaches 100% Renewable Energy Goal 3 Years Early