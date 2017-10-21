Netherlands to Build Roads With Recycled Plastic From the Ocean

A Dutch organization has just announced plans to salvage plastic pollution from the ocean and use it to build highways in Rotterdam.

The solution is quite simple: VolkerWessels, the company leading the project, plans to gather the materials by installing barricades in nearby ocean waters. The plastics will then be transported, processed, and compressed into building blocks for the roads.

Beyond its benefit to the planet, the raw recycled material used for the PlasticRoad project is more durable and easier to manipulate and maintain.

Studies suggest that nearly any type of plastic can be used, and the material is resistant to temperature variation from -40º to 176º Fahrenheit (-40º to 80ºC).

Scientists are already in the final stages of testing the safety of the material – and if plans go according to schedule, the first roads will be built later this year.

