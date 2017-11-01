Pet Victims of Hurricane Harvey Get Treated at This Clinic For 3 Months Free of Charge

Pet Victims of Hurricane Harvey Get Treated at This Clinic For 3...

This veterinary clinic in Texas is helping thousands of pets receive important medical care following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Over the course of the last two months, the Emancipet Houston clinic has given free veterinary care to over 1,500 cats and dogs – and they are going to continue waiving fees until December 9th.

That’s another one month of free veterinary care for Texas pet owners.

The team’s services have included free spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchipping, and heartworm treatments; but the clinic has also been treating respiratory, skin and ear infections, as well as wounds and lacerations in the case of extreme necessity.

The Humane Society of the United States has joined the cause by sending dozens of veterinary specialists to Houston in order to help the Emancipet team with their round-the-clock care.

HSUS President Wayne Pacelle said: “Harvey dealt an especially harsh blow to families at or below the poverty line, compounding the challenge of meeting life’s necessities, including the needs of their beloved pets.”

“We know how much pets mean to their families, and our goal is to keep all members of the family intact.”

