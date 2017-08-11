When Student’s College Fund is Stolen, Police Officers Double it Uplift

While these law enforcement officers may not have been at this college student’s house to protect her savings, they were sure to serve up the money that she lost – and more.

Kristin Villanueva and her family were on vacation when an unnamed burglar broke into their house and stole her $2,000 college fund.

The El Segundo Police Force then stepped in and created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Kristin.

Since they started the campaign, they have successfully raised over $5,000.

“Kristin has done everything right in her life and was a major contributor to this community,” wrote the officers. “Let’s not allow some burglars ruin her college experience!!!”

