Stylist Spends 13 Hours With Depressed Teen, Repairing Her Matted Hair For School Photos Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Depression can manifest itself in a multitude of ways – and for this 16-year-old high schooler, it was demonstrated in how she could not even bring herself to brush her hair.

So with her school photos due around the corner, the teen approached Kayley Olsson, a young hairdresser from Waterloo, Iowa, and asked if she could shave off all of her matted, tangled hair.

LOOK: Guy Gives Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts to Help Them Get Adopted

“It honestly broke my heart and we tried everything we could to keep this child’s hair for her!”

Olsson spent thirteen collective hours combing, cutting, and repairing the youth’s hair. Then, by the end of the session, the teen had an incredibly glamorous head of shining locks.

“At the end of the day I want this to be a lesson to people. MENTAL HEALTH is a thing, it affects people all around the world and of all ages! PARENTS take it serious, don’t just push your kids off and tell them to get over something they legitimately can’t. A CHILD should NEVER feel so worthless to not even want to brush their hair.”

“Her last words to me [were]: ‘I will actually smile for my school’s pictures today, you made me feel like me again’.”

Click To Share This Inspiring Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photos by Kayley Olsson)