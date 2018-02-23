 Quotes Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Quotes

Tag: Quotes

“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing which you think you cannot do.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

Quote of the Day

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” –Marcel Proust

Quote of the Day

Friday The 13th Quotes To Get You Through The Day

Laughs

The 10 Jazziest Quotes From Kerouac’s “On The Road” – Published 60 Years Ago Today

Arts & Leisure

Ten Inspiring Quotes for Mother’s Day (Send One to Your Mom)

Inspiring
El Dorado's Promise photo

‘Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish’: The Best Quotes From Graduation 2012

Inspiring

Growing Pains, and Glitches

Founders Blog

Photojournalist finds people are thirsting for images of goodness

Testimonials

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC