Tesla’s Solar Roof Is Actually Cheaper Than Your Own Roof

Almost 6 months ago, media sources were speculating on the prices of Tesla’s solar roofing tiles – and now, the numbers are in.

In contrast to the original price tag of $24.50 per square foot that was previously estimated by Consumer Reports, Tesla announced in May that the tiles would be $21.85 – roughly 20% less than the price of a normal roof.

The tiles, which are photovoltaic panels covered in reenforced glass, currently come in four styles: tuscan, slate, smooth and textured. All of these designs have been created to look like normal roof tiles; except now they’re saving the planet, and saving you money.

“When you include the benefits of the solar production, Solar Roof will cost less than a regular roof,” says the Tesla website. “In fact it may earn you money – as an example, the out-of-pocket cost of a Solar Roof for a typical home in Maryland will be around $52,000, but after considering the tax credit and the value of energy it generates, the roof will actually pay for itself and earn you about $8,000 over 30 years.”

If that isn’t intriguing enough, the company is also throwing in a free lifetime warranty. But considering the tempered solar glass used for the roofing tiles is three times stronger and two times lighter than normal tile, you might not even need the warranty.

“They do not degrade over time like asphalt or concrete. Solar Roof is the most durable roof available and the glass itself will come with a warranty for the lifetime of your house, or infinity, whichever comes first.”

Anyone interested in buying the Solar Roof can place an order or get an estimation for the tiles on the Tesla website. Installations outside of the United States are expected to begin in early 2018.

Reprint (Photo by Tesla)