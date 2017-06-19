UPDATE: Hilarious Craigslist Ad Finds 3 ‘Generic Father Figures’ For Backyard BBQ (WATCH)

Over the weekend, three generic father figures volunteered to drink beer and grill for a gang of guys in their twenties, providing the perfect Father’s Day barbecue experience.

The ringleader of the shenanigans, Dane Anderson, had posted a hilarious, yet earnest, ad on Craigslist looking for a surrogate grill-master for a party he was planning for dozens of his buddies.

The ad, first posted in early June for the party on the 17th, also specified that the “father” should be ready to refer to all attendees as “Big Guy’, “Chief”, “Sport”, “Champ”—and talk about dad things, like lawnmowers, building your own deck, and Jimmy Buffet.

“The Boys,” as the Spokane, Washington youths call themselves, provided the meat and the beer, but also a touching way for one of the dads to mourn a loss.

Scott, one of the chosen ones, said his own father had just passed away on June 2, so to be a part of this event with The Boys made it extra meaningful for him.

(WATCH the party video below from KHQ)



