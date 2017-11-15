Sometimes it’s the smallest good deeds that mean the most.

Facebook user Spring Herbison Bowlin of Clarksdale, Mississippi posted a photo to social media last week of a Walmart cashier helping an older man count his change.

After the cashier gave him the total for his groceries, the man was apparently embarrassed by having to pay in coins, even though Bowlin insisted that she didn’t mind.

“He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets,” says Bowlin. “He miscounts and starts to get flustered. Gives me a muttered, ‘I’m so sorry.’ His hands and voice are shaking.”

Then, the woman behind the counter offers to help.

“This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, ‘This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.’”

Once the transaction is finished, Bowlin thanks the woman for patiently helping the senior, and she responds with the most wonderful piece of wisdom.

“She shakes her head and replies, ‘You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.’”

In light of the cashier’s compassionate advice, the post has already been shared thousands of times.

“I want to be more like her,” added Bowlin.

