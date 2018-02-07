Earlier this week, Drake – the adored international hip hop star – became a legend to hundreds of Florida high school and college students… especially for Destiny James.

James is a first-generation junior college student from a low-income family who is studying biology at the University of Miami, according to The Miami Hurricane. When James was applying for scholarships last year, she wrote an essay about her life and the tribulations that she has had to overcome in order to succeed.

Little did she know that her essay had made it into the hands of Drake.

Drake visited the University of Miami on Monday to shoot a music video for his new single “God’s Plan”. Hundreds of students crowded onto the campus to get a glimpse of the superstar. Some even went so far as to climb onto the roof of the food court for a good view.

In addition to partying it up with the students, Drake also wanted to reward James for her essay and surprise her with a massive $50,000 tuition check.

HAPPENING NOW: students singing to @Drake who is on the Moss Terrace in the Shalala Student Center. pic.twitter.com/VvNxYUQNhN — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

“Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments,” says James. “I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I’ve been through and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate – [but] this was the surprise the whole time.”

“Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition.”

My niece, Destiny James, got surprised by @Drake w/ a $50K scholarship today. He decided to visit her school (@UnivMiami) after reading one of her essays where she talked about her personal life & the importance of scholarship donors! #BlackGirlMagic✨ #BlackExcellence #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/6dz0W2G6oD — Moses Washington (@MrPresident_51) February 6, 2018

“You don’t understand what this means to me! I would’ve never imagined this happening to me. I’m just a girl from Denmark, South Carolina that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for [Drake] to see my hard work means the world.

In addition to surprising James with the check, the Canadian rapper also stopped by the Miami Senior High School to shoot some more of the video with the younger students and donate $25,000 to the institution.

Drake also announced that every student at the school would be receiving a uniform made exclusively by OVO, his clothing line.

VIDEO: @Drake gives UM student Destiny James a $50,000 scholarship check outside @frostschoolum before performing on the @UMiamiSCC Moss Terrace. pic.twitter.com/yOlEE0zZbD — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

