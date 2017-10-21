Watch Groom’s Emotional Response to Seeing Bride Finally Walk Down The Aisle

The sight of his bride all dressed in white was too much for this wedding groom.

Upon seeing his wife-to-be, Quintin Reed of St. Louis, Missouri became so overwhelmed by his beautiful bride that he had to drop to his knees and sob.

While Reed’s best man attempted to soothe his emotions, the bride also broke out into tears over the heartfelt reaction.

Reed’s 26-year-old wife Ashleigh says that she had never seen her husband shed a tear before their wedding day.

The couple’s joy was so contagious, they say that there was not a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony at the Cottleville Wine Cellar.

