Youth Melts Internet Hearts, Escorting Fearful Senior Down the Escalator Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This photo of a 23-year-old helping a frightened senior down an escalator is restoring people’s faith in humanity.

The image was posted by Paula Piccard at the Holyoke Shopping Mall of Ingleside, Massachusetts, and has since been shared across social media.

While others were getting impatient over his hesitance, young Alonzo Johnson asked how he could help the senior.

RELATED: Sweden Opens World’s First Mall for Repaired and Recycled Goods

“The older man was paused at the top of an escalator and a few people started gathering, waiting to get on,” wrote Paula. “It was clear he was feeling unsure and this young man offered the simplest kindness: an out-reached arm and a ‘can I help you on, sir?’”

The older man explained how he once got caught on an escalator, leaving him with an everlasting phobia of the moving stairs. Without hesitating, however, Alonzo said that he would ride with him all the way to the bottom.

Paula then snapped a photo of the heartwarming duo riding the escalator arm-in-arm, and posted it on social media.

HERO: Guy Sacrifices Tesla to Save Unconscious Driver, Elon Musk Offers to Repair It

“In about an hour, the evening news will air and we’ll be reminded of division, race wars, political mud-slinging, shootings and other heartaches,” wrote Paula. “But today, violence, race, age, politics and other social lines were blurred and one person simply helped another. I wanted to hug both of them. Whoever this young man is, YOUR FAMILY RAISED YOU RIGHT! THANK YOU!”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Sweet Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Paula Piccard)